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NWO: Global reset and martial law-like lock-downs
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122 views • November 22, 2020
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Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant (SSR) church. His YouTube channel is SSRMEDIA and his website is www.SSRemnant.org. Pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
In this very important video presentation on current and future events, pastor Craig looks at the implications of the global reset which is been much advocated by the World Economic Forum and other entities that support satan’s inspired Vatican which wants to control the world.
COVID-19 is nothing more that a vehicle that will usher in a global reset of the world’s economy which is heading quickly towards a one world’s socialist government and one world socialist economy where everything will be controlled by a selected few including the Vatican.
The Vatican is NOT in the business of drawing people to Christ but rather to Christ’s and man’s enemy, satan.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) at 9 a.m. LOCAL time in the Philippines as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) at 4 p.m. LOCAL time in the Philippines with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
MusicTV Songs of Praise: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant (SSR) church. His YouTube channel is SSRMEDIA and his website is www.SSRemnant.org. Pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
In this very important video presentation on current and future events, pastor Craig looks at the implications of the global reset which is been much advocated by the World Economic Forum and other entities that support satan’s inspired Vatican which wants to control the world.
COVID-19 is nothing more that a vehicle that will usher in a global reset of the world’s economy which is heading quickly towards a one world’s socialist government and one world socialist economy where everything will be controlled by a selected few including the Vatican.
The Vatican is NOT in the business of drawing people to Christ but rather to Christ’s and man’s enemy, satan.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) at 9 a.m. LOCAL time in the Philippines as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) at 4 p.m. LOCAL time in the Philippines with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
MusicTV Songs of Praise: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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