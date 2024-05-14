Believing in Jesus is a Dead-End as You Can't Possibly Know the Past. Christianity is Childlike

I have always believed that the Bible holds real wisdom but the historicity Jesus is a big question mark...???
This was my May 7th, 2024 Revolution Radio live show, with Brian Nelson. He is a regular caller from Kansas City, Missouri. Why don't you phone in on Tuesday nights? Please call into Brian Ruhe's live radio show at 1-603-635-4946 any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B at https://revolution.radio/ .
Ajahn Jayasaro gave a powerful talk to 130 of us at Van Deusen Gardens in Vancouver on May 6th. His website is https://www.jayasaro.panyaprateep.org/en and he said that he didn't want to be dismissive but believing is a cul-de-sac or a dead-end becasue you can't know the past. People say they know because they believe. But they believe; they don't know. So, his wise words are in me now and I share them with you here.
I copy the comment below by: dharma
The Bible is nothing buy twisted half-truths. Only a spiritual child would take the Bible literally. The cult of Jesus is nonsense. There are no enlightened Christians, that means no salvation.
