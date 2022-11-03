100 Reasons Leo Frank Is Guilty

This video, based on an article by Bradford L Huie shows that "anti-Semitism" had nothing to do with Leo Max Frank's (1884-1915) arrest, trial, and conviction. It also proved that his apologists and sympathizers have been fraudulently propagating lies and hoaxes for over one hundred years now by claiming he is a victim of ethno-racial and religious hatred and oppression. 100 reasons are listed with brief details adding to the case against Leo Frank in this film. There are probably many more reasons that Leo Frank (1884-1915) is guilty without a shadow of doubt but those pieces of evidences are not listed in the video.





As a young teenager, Mary Phagan was a minor working for the National Pencil Company of Atlanta on April 26th 1913. She came to collect her pay cheque when she was sexually assaulted, raped, and murdered by Leo Max Frank (1884-1915) with her body being dumped in the factory basement. All the gory details are provided in the film above. Leo Frank (1884-1915) supporters have fabricated and tampered with the evidence in order to exonerate and vindicate this sexual pervert and murderous rapist over the years while trying to attach blame to the National Pencil Company sweeper Jim Conley. Despite clear-cut evidence that Leo Max Frank (1884-1915) is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and justice had been served in this case, millions of people have been hoodwinked into believing that he was the victim of "anti-Semitic" bigots instead of being the main perpetrator of the incident. Please be aware that viewer discretion is advised.





Originally posted on The American Mercury:

https://theamericanmercury.org/2013/04/100-reasons-proving-leo-frank-is-guilty/



The Mary Phagan Family Website: https://www.littlemaryphagan.com​



Leo Frank Archive: https://www.leofrank.org​



Leo Frank Research Library: https://www.leofrank.info​



The American Mercury: https://www.theamericanmercury.org







