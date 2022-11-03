Create New Account
100 Reasons Leo Frank Is Guilty
The Leo Frank Story
Published 18 days ago

DISCLAIMER: This video is for informational purposes ONLY.

The Frank Case was the first book ever written about the murder of Mary Phagan, a young worker at the National Pencil Company in Atlanta in 1913. The fascinating case includes murder, bribery, legal wrangling, prejudice, and the planting of evidence. Whenever possible I have included photographs to bring the story to life. The complete audio book is available at
https://archive.org/details/LeoFrankCaseAtlantaGeorgiaGreatestMurderMystery1913_201503

On the anniversary of the death of Mary Phagan, we present the 100 reasons why Leo Frank is guilty as charged. MARY PHAGAN was just thirteen years old. She was a sweatshop laborer for Atlanta, Georgia’s National Pencil Company. Exactly 100 years ago today — Saturday, April 26, 1913 — little Mary (pictured, artist’s depiction) was looking forward to the festivities of Confederate Memorial Day. She dressed gaily and planned to attend the parade. She had just come to collect her $1.20 pay from National Pencil Company superintendent Leo M. Frank at his office when she was attacked by an assailant who struck her down, ripped her undergarments, likely attempted to sexually abuse her, and then strangled her to death. Her body was dumped in the factory basement.  
 
Originally posted on The American Mercury:  
https://theamericanmercury.org/2013/04/100-reasons-proving-leo-frank-is-guilty/  
 
The Mary Phagan Family Website:  
https://www.littlemaryphagan.com​  
 
Leo Frank Archive:  
https://www.leofrank.org​  
 
Leo Frank Research Library:  
https://www.leofrank.info​  
 
The American Mercury:  
https://www.theamericanmercury.org

If you find this interesting stay tuned for Chapter One, which will be illustrated in a style that will complement the author's literary style.

murder, bribery, antisemitism, adl, 1913, anti-defamation league, judaism, atlanta, mary phagan, prejudice, murder mystery, tom watson, leo frank case, jim conley, planting of evidence, hugh dorsey, national pencil company, legal wrangling

