100 Reasons Leo Frank Is Guilty

The Frank Case was the first book ever
written about the murder of Mary Phagan, a young worker at the National
Pencil Company in Atlanta in 1913. The fascinating case includes murder,
bribery, legal wrangling, prejudice, and the planting of evidence.
Whenever possible I have included photographs to bring the story to
life. The complete audio book is available at
https://archive.org/details/LeoFrankCaseAtlantaGeorgiaGreatestMurderMystery1913_201503
On the anniversary of the death of Mary Phagan, we present the 100 reasons why Leo Frank is guilty as charged. MARY
PHAGAN was just thirteen years old. She was a sweatshop laborer for
Atlanta, Georgia’s National Pencil Company. Exactly 100 years ago today —
Saturday, April 26, 1913 — little Mary (pictured, artist’s depiction)
was looking forward to the festivities of Confederate Memorial Day. She
dressed gaily and planned to attend the parade. She had just come to
collect her $1.20 pay from National Pencil Company superintendent Leo M.
Frank at his office when she was attacked by an assailant who struck
her down, ripped her undergarments, likely attempted to sexually abuse
her, and then strangled her to death. Her body was dumped in the factory
basement.
Originally posted on The American Mercury:
https://theamericanmercury.org/2013/04/100-reasons-proving-leo-frank-is-guilty/
The Mary Phagan Family Website:
https://www.littlemaryphagan.com
Leo Frank Archive:
https://www.leofrank.org
Leo Frank Research Library:
https://www.leofrank.info
The American Mercury:
https://www.theamericanmercury.org
If you find this interesting stay tuned for Chapter One, which will be illustrated in a style that will complement the author's literary style.
