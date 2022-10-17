X22 REPORT Ep. 2900b - Deep Dark World Is Being Exposed, Freedom Of Information [truth] = Game Over

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2900b - Oct 16, 2022

The [DS] is struggling, J6 is not working the people are not buying what they are selling. The [DS] is struggling and they want Trump indicted before the midterms. They have deployed everything they have but it is not working. Truth social is the bull horn, its getting strong and stronger as the truth comes out the people will learn that world they live in is deep and dark and those in control are criminals. Once the people learn the truth the game is over.

