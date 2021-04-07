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Georgia governor: 'Biden is lying to the American people'
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170 views • April 07, 2021
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on President Biden speaking out again in support of the MLB along with other organizations and companies boycotting the new voting law, Texas Gov. Abbott saying if H.R. 1 is passed he will move Election Day and COVID restrictions.
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