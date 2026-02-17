Obama or Trump: Who wore it better?

It's a special interview episode of Strictly Speaking Unfiltered, as we first check in with retired law professor and author Scott Gerber, who discusses his cancellation and reinstatement at the law school where he taught for decades, as well as his new book shining a spotlight on human trafficking in America, and in Ohio specifically.



Then we talk with Dr. John R. Lott Jr, who has crunched all the numbers and discovered which president managed and used ICE agents more safely for the illegals they were deporting, and for the American people: Donald J Trump or Barack Hussein Obama.



Great interviews, both! Don't forget to hit the Like, Follow, and Join buttons to stay up to date with us!



