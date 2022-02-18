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"This Podcast Will Save Lives" Chlorine Dioxide: The Universal Antidote with Dr Kalcker. EWO17
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5098 views • February 18, 2022
"This Podcast Will Save Lives" Chlorine Dioxide: The Universal Antidote. EWO17.
Bio-Physicist Dr Andreas Kalcker joins me to discuss Chlorine Dioxide, the substance he's spent the last 14 years of his life studying, whats been called the Universal Antidote.
Dr Kalcker invented Chlorine Dioxide Solution (CDS), a gas which is an incredible substance healing people from all kinds of ailments the world over.
As you can imagine the mainstream media have vilified Chlorine Dioxide, falsely calling it bleach in an attempt to scare people away from it's use, because it's incredibly cheap to make and available everywhere.
If you search for Dr Kalcker on YouTube you will find almost nothing as Google have either censored or defamed him.
As a back-up I have also uploaded Rumble, links below.
It was a privilege to be able to chat to Andreas as we discussed some important topics. I hope it's as useful to you as it was to me.
Andreas' Links.
www.andreaskalcker.com
Subscribe on YouTube
www.youtube.com/c/LaurenceEaseman
The Universal Antidote Documentary. Watch Here:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vrPbyKTAWm0N/
https://rumble.com/c/c-537305
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvHthwYiK5greISPBs_cM7Q
Everyone needs to learn about this. It will change the entire world.
Andreas's website: https://andreaskalcker.com/
Oneness Labs: http://bit.ly/3jznE4G
The Universal Antidote: https://rumble.com/vdey7t-the-universal-antidote.html
Latest research paper on Chlorine Dioxide in COVID-19: https://www.hilarispublisher.com/open-access/chlorine-dioxide-in-covid19-mechanism-of-molecular-action-in-sarscov2.pdf
Over the last 10 years he has seen great success with chlorine dioxide healing many diseases and recently has had tremendous success treating covid-19
Andrea's Website's:
http://www.andreaskalacker.com
http://www.Comusav.org Organization of 5000+ doctors using chlorine dioxide
http://www.forbiddenhealth.com
We recommend learning how to make MMS / Chlorine Dioxide first: https://www.brighteon.com/efab91d9-3da6-4a8a-af04-ce451c901c4a
Excepts on Andreas Kalcker’s online course on how to make and use MMS / Chlorine Dioxide
Full Basic Online Course ClO2 #ENGLISH can be found here:
https://elopage.com/s/naturalbiophysics/basic-course-clo2
Also available in Spanish and Deutsch.
Above is an easy way to learn, and I recommend for the visual learner. However, links below give similar information for free.
Please study and learn “Basic” or “starting procedure” first.
Protocols available for FREE and more information on this website.
https://andreaskalcker.com/en/protocolos/
Other free how-to videos.
G2CU: Information and free help on how to use MMS. Free Zoom Room to help. https://www.miracleofwater.com/
https://theredonionthailan.wixsite.com/website/blank-page
Video testimonials
https://theredonionthailan.wixsite.com/website/testimonials
This information is provided for learning purposes, and is not medical advice.
Learn more at https://clo2.tv/
Bio-Physicist Dr Andreas Kalcker joins me to discuss Chlorine Dioxide, the substance he's spent the last 14 years of his life studying, whats been called the Universal Antidote.
Dr Kalcker invented Chlorine Dioxide Solution (CDS), a gas which is an incredible substance healing people from all kinds of ailments the world over.
As you can imagine the mainstream media have vilified Chlorine Dioxide, falsely calling it bleach in an attempt to scare people away from it's use, because it's incredibly cheap to make and available everywhere.
If you search for Dr Kalcker on YouTube you will find almost nothing as Google have either censored or defamed him.
As a back-up I have also uploaded Rumble, links below.
It was a privilege to be able to chat to Andreas as we discussed some important topics. I hope it's as useful to you as it was to me.
Andreas' Links.
www.andreaskalcker.com
Subscribe on YouTube
www.youtube.com/c/LaurenceEaseman
The Universal Antidote Documentary. Watch Here:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vrPbyKTAWm0N/
https://rumble.com/c/c-537305
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvHthwYiK5greISPBs_cM7Q
Everyone needs to learn about this. It will change the entire world.
Andreas's website: https://andreaskalcker.com/
Oneness Labs: http://bit.ly/3jznE4G
The Universal Antidote: https://rumble.com/vdey7t-the-universal-antidote.html
Latest research paper on Chlorine Dioxide in COVID-19: https://www.hilarispublisher.com/open-access/chlorine-dioxide-in-covid19-mechanism-of-molecular-action-in-sarscov2.pdf
Over the last 10 years he has seen great success with chlorine dioxide healing many diseases and recently has had tremendous success treating covid-19
Andrea's Website's:
http://www.andreaskalacker.com
http://www.Comusav.org Organization of 5000+ doctors using chlorine dioxide
http://www.forbiddenhealth.com
We recommend learning how to make MMS / Chlorine Dioxide first: https://www.brighteon.com/efab91d9-3da6-4a8a-af04-ce451c901c4a
Excepts on Andreas Kalcker’s online course on how to make and use MMS / Chlorine Dioxide
Full Basic Online Course ClO2 #ENGLISH can be found here:
https://elopage.com/s/naturalbiophysics/basic-course-clo2
Also available in Spanish and Deutsch.
Above is an easy way to learn, and I recommend for the visual learner. However, links below give similar information for free.
Please study and learn “Basic” or “starting procedure” first.
Protocols available for FREE and more information on this website.
https://andreaskalcker.com/en/protocolos/
Other free how-to videos.
G2CU: Information and free help on how to use MMS. Free Zoom Room to help. https://www.miracleofwater.com/
https://theredonionthailan.wixsite.com/website/blank-page
Video testimonials
https://theredonionthailan.wixsite.com/website/testimonials
This information is provided for learning purposes, and is not medical advice.
Learn more at https://clo2.tv/
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