Leave your parsley to set seed; your line will adapt to your garden’s conditions MVI_9207

I enjoy leaving my parsley plants to
set seed, as they are prolific seed-setters, and by replanting your own seed season
after season, you are on the way to having your own variant adapted to your locale.
And take a look at the price of a packet of parsley seeds at the shops, and how
few seeds you actually get!
