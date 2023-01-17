Leave your parsley to set seed; your line will adapt to your garden’s conditions MVI_9207

Create New Account
Leave your parsley to set seed; your line will adapt to your garden's conditions
I enjoy leaving my parsley plants to set seed, as they are prolific seed-setters, and by replanting your own seed season after season, you are on the way to having your own variant adapted to your locale. And take a look at the price of a packet of parsley seeds at the shops, and how few seeds you actually get!

preppingsurvivalparsleymedicinal plantsnutritional plantsseed-saving

