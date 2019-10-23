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10/22/19 #FFALERT: Operation Sea Eagle 10/23, Penta. Pedo T Force #CABLACKOUTS
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50 views • October 23, 2019
You Are Free TV
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10/22: EU f_lse Fl_g alert with OP Sea Eagle needs to be shared ASAP. Meanwhile, with E C_mmings “State Funeral” approaching, remember the letters served at GhwB funeral. Tornado runs thru GWB house and airfield in Dallas....
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Please watch Ole Dammegard expose Operation Sea Eagle:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rVfmX...
Please sub to Alfred Webre's YT channel!
Please explore the links within the article below to see who is behind Operation Sea Eagle:
https://newsinsideout.com/2019/10/ole...
This is the YAFTV video covering the child stolen from "Anna" by the elite pedo-ring in Sweden
https://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&vide...
Field/Able Danger discusses the current news today of Pentagon Pedophile Task Force:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-kgO-...
https://nypost.com/2019/10/16/rachell...
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/...
George Webb, who asked Trump today to testify as an official whistleblower on the NICE server, Blackberrygate, and revealing the fake"Whistleblower":
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UxKpD...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6WpSl...
Please subscribe to and support George Webb!
Ed Buck's campaign contributions:
https://www.battleswarmblog.com/?tag=...
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the NWO fascist Cab_l!
To support YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
To don
ate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
YOU ARE FREE!
80.8K subscribers
10/22: EU f_lse Fl_g alert with OP Sea Eagle needs to be shared ASAP. Meanwhile, with E C_mmings “State Funeral” approaching, remember the letters served at GhwB funeral. Tornado runs thru GWB house and airfield in Dallas....
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Please watch Ole Dammegard expose Operation Sea Eagle:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rVfmX...
Please sub to Alfred Webre's YT channel!
Please explore the links within the article below to see who is behind Operation Sea Eagle:
https://newsinsideout.com/2019/10/ole...
This is the YAFTV video covering the child stolen from "Anna" by the elite pedo-ring in Sweden
https://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&vide...
Field/Able Danger discusses the current news today of Pentagon Pedophile Task Force:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-kgO-...
https://nypost.com/2019/10/16/rachell...
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/...
George Webb, who asked Trump today to testify as an official whistleblower on the NICE server, Blackberrygate, and revealing the fake"Whistleblower":
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UxKpD...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6WpSl...
Please subscribe to and support George Webb!
Ed Buck's campaign contributions:
https://www.battleswarmblog.com/?tag=...
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the NWO fascist Cab_l!
To support YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
To don
ate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
YOU ARE FREE!
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