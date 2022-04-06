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Worse than 5G: 6G is here, 6G death rain inducing Covid symptoms worldwide
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1421 views • April 06, 2022
Jim Crenshaw.
Consumer products world wide, Phone, laptops, TVs, Watches and more have been weaponized. Seems as if he is wavering on flat earth.
Source: Alien.Wars.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/1tL3QbHgpiJ1/
Consumer products world wide, Phone, laptops, TVs, Watches and more have been weaponized. Seems as if he is wavering on flat earth.
Source: Alien.Wars.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/1tL3QbHgpiJ1/
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