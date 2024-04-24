Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Biden focusing in on declaring a 'climate emergency' to gain youth vote
channel image
GalacticStorm
2241 Subscribers
Shop now
25 views
Published Wednesday

Biden focusing in on declaring a 'climate emergency' to gain youth vote.  'The Big Weekend Show' co-hosts react to the White House renewing internal talks on invoking a climate emergency as activists push for action from President Biden.

Keywords
green new dealwhite house leaksclimate emergencybiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket