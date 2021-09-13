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UK Scraps Passports.. KFC Scraps Chicken.. Wake Up Call 09-13-2021
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160 views • September 13, 2021
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Freedom, liberty, the pursuit of happiness and fake meat!
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Article Links:
https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1436372898651033601?t=aobllOn9wi88AeWfZ1DOGw&;s=19
https://www.newsweek.com/members-congress-staff-exempt-biden-covid-vaccine-mandate-1627859
https://www.wwnytv.com/2021/09/10/hospital-stop-delivering-babies-maternity-workers-resign-over-vaccine-mandate/
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/kfc-bets-vegan-nuggets-amid-nationwide-poultry-shortage
https://www.skynews.com.au/world-news/united-kingdom/uk-drops-plans-for-vaccine-passports-and-lockdown-rules-as-covid19-cases-continue-to-rise/news-story/bcb63e3714371f4870d879e8d579744e
Thumbnail Link:
https://shamonique.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/IMG_5584-1024x980.jpg
Freedom, liberty, the pursuit of happiness and fake meat!
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/WakingtheFuture
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1436372898651033601?t=aobllOn9wi88AeWfZ1DOGw&;s=19
https://www.newsweek.com/members-congress-staff-exempt-biden-covid-vaccine-mandate-1627859
https://www.wwnytv.com/2021/09/10/hospital-stop-delivering-babies-maternity-workers-resign-over-vaccine-mandate/
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/kfc-bets-vegan-nuggets-amid-nationwide-poultry-shortage
https://www.skynews.com.au/world-news/united-kingdom/uk-drops-plans-for-vaccine-passports-and-lockdown-rules-as-covid19-cases-continue-to-rise/news-story/bcb63e3714371f4870d879e8d579744e
Thumbnail Link:
https://shamonique.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/IMG_5584-1024x980.jpg
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