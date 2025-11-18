'By 2030 you will own nothing’ – Nathan Charlan

"That is all tied into the UN Agenda 2030, which digital ID is one of those things that is tied into that agenda... And with the digital ID, they can shut you down. They can shut you out of any of this kind of access," he stresses.

🏠 Homes: "Rent is increasing, homeownership staying flat, and will eventually start to decline"

🚘 Cars: Toyota and BMW are starting to create subscription services for features in their cars

☘️ Farming equipment: John Deere will shut down the software in a tractor if you don't have a subscription

🖨 Printers: HP will disable your printer if you cancel an ink subscription

📲 Media & software: Movies, music, and software you "buy" can vanish from your library overnight

💬 "They can shut you down now on any of these services as well. This is the agenda. This is where they're going. This is how we will own nothing," he concludes.