Gonna Get Drunk and Party Tonight - MLK's Most Famous Quots

During Black History Month we all have to hear MLK’s Most Famous Quotes.

Man we gonna gets (beep) drunk’n (beep) paty tonight! We got dis (beep) speech ta give for dees (beep) white (beep) fools den we gonna (beep) pass around the (beep) donation (beep) and gets (beep) paid for this (beep)!

MLK and his gang of thugs were able to swindle white fools out of their money during the drivel rights scam. He just made up stuff that, he knew, would make white fools give them their money. MLK used that money to buy drugs and alcohol, and get wasted.

https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/mlk-marxist-luther-kwon-man?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true

#blackhistorymonth #martinlutherking #mlk #blacklivesmatter #martinlutherkingjr #mlkday #blackhistory #ihaveadream #civilrights #martinlutherkingday #mlkday #africa #martinlutherkingquotes #blm #blackpower #mlkjr #blackhistorymonth #justice #rosaparks #georgefloyd #art #freedom #blackexcellence #martinlutherkingjrday #marxist #looter #kon #blct #mlkmostfamousquotes #mlkfamousquotes #blackhistoryfacts #blackgirlsrock #history #blackpeople #buyblack #blackowned #blackandproud #art #blackmen #blackbusiness #blackunity