EP 2498-6PM TRUMP: "I Have Not Conceded"-Trump Gives Bombshell Interview On Real America's Voice  

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During an interview with Dave Brody, Trump said that he has “not conceded.”
He also outlined the voter fraud evidence that continues to surface.
https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17997
Special Guest: Whistle-blower Dr. Scott Bennett, former U.S. Army Special Operations Officer and global psychological warfare counter-terrorism analyst, worked in the George W. Bush administration from 2003 to 2008, and also for defense contractor Booz Allen Hamilton (Edward Snowden’s firm). At one time he reported directly to the notorious Dov Zakheim. After sending reports up the chain of command that exposed the clandestine financing of terrorism (especially via the UBS Bank) as well as predicting the Benghazi attack (in other words, DOING HIS JOB), Bennett was thrown in prison on trumped-up charges. His book casts great light on the depth of corruption in the U.S. government. Well-written and with undeniable integrity, Bennett’s text is supplemented with numerous corroborating documents.
https://armypsyop.wixsite.com/shellgame
https://americanmediaperiscope.com/category/great-awakenings/
https://www.patreon.com/shellgame
Special Guest: Cara Castronuova is an American champion boxer, a professional sports announcer, political activist and celebrity fitness trainer. She has won two Golden Gloves championships in Madison Square Garden. She was ranked #2 nationally by USA Boxing.Castronuova also starred as one of the head celebrity trainers on Season 11 of NBC's "The Biggest Loser". She hosts a new pod cast on YouTube called
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