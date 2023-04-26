https://gettr.com/post/p2f7ycl058a

4/22/2023 【Miles Insight】It is unreasonable to accuse Mr. Guo of purchasing property in New Jersey for his personal use with the funds from G|CLUBS memberships! Mr. Guo said in 2021 that a NFSC base would be established on this site. Five hundred fellow fighters have been to the base, and from the size of the kitchen, the great hall, the number of rooms and surroundings, they can tell this place is not meant for private use!

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #NFSC #takedowntheCCP





4/22/2023 【Nicole看七哥】指控郭先生用投资人购买GCLUB会员卡的钱为自己在新泽西购买房产是不合逻辑的！郭先生从2021年起就说过这个地方要建一个新中国联邦基地，而且去过基地的500名战友都看到了不管是从厨房、大厅、房间数，还是整个基地的环境氛围，它都不是一个私家的领地！

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共



