BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Skout (1999, PC)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • 1 day ago

Note: I did not get the CD audio running, hence there is no music.

Skout is a first-person shooter developed by German company Soft Enterprises and published by German company BMS Modern Games Handelsagentur (under their Modern Games label) in Germany and Poland. As far as I know, it was only released in German and Polish language.

The game is set in a distant future where you take the role of a soldier called Skout. Humanity's most dangerous enemy, the Kybernoids, have invaded and occupied Lugubrios, a planet of paramount strategic value. The Kybernoids have built a shield generator, protecting the planet from any kind of attack. Iit's your mission to destroy this generator and to free the enslaved population.

Skout is a typical first-person shooter of the day, like Unreal or Quake. It has an additional feature: Skout can call in a drone and give it orders, like "attack", "go back" or "hold position".

Keywords
first-person shootersoft enterprisesmodern games
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy