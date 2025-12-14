Skout (1999, PC)

Note: I did not get the CD audio running, hence there is no music.



Skout is a first-person shooter developed by German company Soft Enterprises and published by German company BMS Modern Games Handelsagentur (under their Modern Games label) in Germany and Poland. As far as I know, it was only released in German and Polish language.



The game is set in a distant future where you take the role of a soldier called Skout. Humanity's most dangerous enemy, the Kybernoids, have invaded and occupied Lugubrios, a planet of paramount strategic value. The Kybernoids have built a shield generator, protecting the planet from any kind of attack. Iit's your mission to destroy this generator and to free the enslaved population.



Skout is a typical first-person shooter of the day, like Unreal or Quake. It has an additional feature: Skout can call in a drone and give it orders, like "attack", "go back" or "hold position".

