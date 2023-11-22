This GENOCIDE is the latest form of COLONIAL DOMINATION that ISRAEL is exercising LARA ELBORNO (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Frank Barat at:-
22 Nov 2023Lara Elborno is a Palestinian-American international lawyer and activist. She’s the co-host of the weekly podcast the Palestine Pod which aims to support the Palestinian struggle for decolonization, justice and equal rights. She takes to Instagram under the name @gazangirl to raise awareness about the reality of life on the ground in occupied Palestine under Israeli apartheid.
