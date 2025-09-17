BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Thiel-Antichrist / Already with the Global Digital Id + Blockchain and CONTROL !
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
266 followers
35 views • 1 day ago

Mandated Digital ID (biometrics), government sponsored crypto-blockchain transactions, digital infrastructure (WEF Connected Future Initiative), AGI... For those of you who haven't been paying close attention to the rapid advancement of and cries for the technologies facilitating the coming mark of the beast, this may shock you. What is prophesied in the Bible is inevitable - and it's drawing very near! HOW FAR WILL YOU RIDE THE WAVE?


Revelation 13:16 And he causes all, the small and the great, and the rich and the poor, and the free men and the slaves, to be given a mark on their right hand or on their forehead, 17 and he provides that no one will be able to buy or to sell, except the one who has the mark, either the name of the beast or the number of his name.


Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/BlockchainThDigitalId.mp4


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow me on X @BobSchlenkerTOS


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com

technologycryptodigital id
