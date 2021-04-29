© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How To Make a Vaccine Death Chart From the CDC Website
Follow
0
Share
Report
294 views • April 29, 2021
A short tutorial that shows you how to get to the CDC website, access the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System and get a chart that shows vaccine related deaths over the past several years.
Here is the chart that I saved:
https://wonder.cdc.gov/controller/saved/D8/D153F578
#vaccines #genocide #mRNA
Here is the chart that I saved:
https://wonder.cdc.gov/controller/saved/D8/D153F578
#vaccines #genocide #mRNA
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.