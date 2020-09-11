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You can find Jesus at dundas square Toronto
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19 views • September 11, 2020
Listen to the word of God spoken in Toronto by my brother in Christ and street preacher Francesco.
The Lords Prayer---
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Francesco Cosentini
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt_-MxFvmjxT9wAMB_6K9PQ
The Lords Prayer---
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Francesco Cosentini
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt_-MxFvmjxT9wAMB_6K9PQ
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