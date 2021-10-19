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Pizzaman - The Hungry Stabber OFFICIAL TRAILER
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14 views • October 19, 2021
It's Halloween.The Hungry Stabber's in town, terrorizing the work force. Pizzaman & Coworker are in dire need of help. There's only one person who's crazy enough to challenge The Shape...but will the deliverers prevail?
Edgar Salas (Pizzaman) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9IyLIyEv9VPTvvomEbjN3A
https://www.instagram.com/mredgarsalas/
Izelah Blanco (Coworker) https://www.instagram.com/blanco.xx/
Andres Giraldo (El Cholo) https://www.instagram.com/officialandresgiraldo/
We post our funny & enjoyable content more often on Instagram, so make sure to follow us there! https://www.instagram.com/familiasalasproductions
Edgar Salas (Pizzaman) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9IyLIyEv9VPTvvomEbjN3A
https://www.instagram.com/mredgarsalas/
Izelah Blanco (Coworker) https://www.instagram.com/blanco.xx/
Andres Giraldo (El Cholo) https://www.instagram.com/officialandresgiraldo/
We post our funny & enjoyable content more often on Instagram, so make sure to follow us there! https://www.instagram.com/familiasalasproductions
Keywords
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