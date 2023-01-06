YOUR MONEY IS NOT SAFE! - Cashless BAIL-INS & What It Means For You! (Kirk Elliott PhD EXCLUSIVE!)

BUY GOLD & SILVER HERE:https://kirkelliottphd.com/wam/
Josh Sigurdson talks with Kirk Elliott PhD about the most recent moves to destroy financial freedom as we see a massive global currency shift for the history books in 2023 and the creation of a cashless society.
As the Federal Reserve moves to launch their digital currency this year, we also see members of the FDIC openly calling for misleading the public about their lack of actual funds as well as pushing for bail-in regimes where they could essentially just empty your bank account to pay for their debts. This is an alarming development for most, but for many of us it is simply vindication for what we've been warning about for years.
Tie this in with a new world reserve currency system like BRICS and the energy crisis teamed with a supply chain crisis and inflation and it's the perfect monetary storm.
In this video, Kirk Elliott PhD breaks down the dangers and the solutions to this epic problem and what people should know right now to save themselves from what's to come.
