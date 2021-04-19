BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ANTI SUICIDE DECLARATION - I LOVE THE FIGHT TOO MUCH TO EVER STOP
What is happening
What is happening
9780 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
80 views • April 19, 2021
Unsafe_Space

Harry Vox - Unsafe Space



Investigative Journalism at the level I do it is a very very dangerous endeavor. You make a lot of enemies. And those enemies have a lot more money than Harry Vox.
Recent history has a long string of Investigative Journalists who were clearly murdered but the very same power structures who promptly declared the Journalist they murdered to be a "suicide". This is where the term being "suicided" came from.
Gary Caridori, Danny Cassalaro, Gary Webb, Victor Thorn were all reporting on powerful criminal networks, all of them were CLEARLY MURDERED, and all of their murders were declared to be suicides.
20 ago I was the first Journalist to publish an anti suicide declaration - here it is: http://www.voxfux.com/declarationofsuspicion.html
Others followed.
Everyone in this endeavor of fighting this evil must make it clear periodically that they are engaged in a dangerous trade and make it clear their risks and to alert teh world to reject any and all claims that they killed themselves.
There are some people within the intelligence agencies of the USA and Israel that would like to see me dead.
But I have already been contacted by more than a few in US intelligence who LOVE my work.
So there is definitely many insiders who know clearly that this country has been taken over by the slimiest sleaziest traitors and the bankers who pay them off to do the dirty work for them.
We'll win, We'll beat them. I will never stop fighting - NEVER!
Keywords
lovelifeinvestigative journalistharry voxunsafe space
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Israel Enforces Nationality-Based Restrictions on Pilots and Crew After FlyDubai Hijacking Attempt

Israel Enforces Nationality-Based Restrictions on Pilots and Crew After FlyDubai Hijacking Attempt

Douglas Harrington
DOJ Arrests Two Americans In Connection With North Korean Laptop Farm Scheme

DOJ Arrests Two Americans In Connection With North Korean Laptop Farm Scheme

Sterling Ashworth
Alibaba Unveils Qwen Glasses N1, Entering AI Eyewear Market Led by Meta

Alibaba Unveils Qwen Glasses N1, Entering AI Eyewear Market Led by Meta

Edison Reed
Study Links 560 to 610 Minutes of Weekly Exercise to Larger Reductions in Cardiovascular Risk

Study Links 560 to 610 Minutes of Weekly Exercise to Larger Reductions in Cardiovascular Risk

Zoey Sky
Disaster Preparedness: How to Survive For Two Weeks in an Emergency

Disaster Preparedness: How to Survive For Two Weeks in an Emergency

Iva Greene
Report: American Dream Lifetime Cost Reaches $5.3 Million as Wages Trail

Report: American Dream Lifetime Cost Reaches $5.3 Million as Wages Trail

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy