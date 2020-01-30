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Coronavirus: British Airways suspends all flights to China as killer coronavirus spreads
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41 views • January 30, 2020
British Airways has suspended flights to and from mainland China amid the coronavirus outbreak.
There have been 132 fatalities linked to the virus in China while more than 5,000 have been infected.
The airline's decision comes after the Foreign Office warned against all but essential travel to the country.
There have been more than 70 tests conducted for the virus in Britain, though all have come back negative.
There have been 132 fatalities linked to the virus in China while more than 5,000 have been infected.
The airline's decision comes after the Foreign Office warned against all but essential travel to the country.
There have been more than 70 tests conducted for the virus in Britain, though all have come back negative.
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