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APD Cracks Down on City Hall Squatters as Homeless Camping Ban Reinstated
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20 views • June 15, 2021
Liberty Ladies visit homeless camp at Austin City Hall before and after chaos erupts from APD sweep.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60c90666384b080b2bf56c8c
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60c90666384b080b2bf56c8c
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