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DigestZen Essential Oil - Top 10 Uses (with Teresa Harding)
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11 views • September 30, 2020
Note From Teresa Harding: DigestZen Essential Oil - Top 10 Uses
Hey guys! I've been getting a lot of emails on whether Essential Oils are safe to take internally - find out in this video! You're going to love to travel with this oil - the uses may surprise you!
TODAY is a brand new day. Yesterday's mistakes do not define it. Do the very best you can today and don't be discouraged if the very best you could do in the past isn't up to your new standards. Be better every day and yesterday won't seem so bad.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
For more information - http://www.mydoterra.com/hadasanemtungdim
or eMail us - [email protected]
#OilUp
Hey guys! I've been getting a lot of emails on whether Essential Oils are safe to take internally - find out in this video! You're going to love to travel with this oil - the uses may surprise you!
TODAY is a brand new day. Yesterday's mistakes do not define it. Do the very best you can today and don't be discouraged if the very best you could do in the past isn't up to your new standards. Be better every day and yesterday won't seem so bad.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
For more information - http://www.mydoterra.com/hadasanemtungdim
or eMail us - [email protected]
#OilUp
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