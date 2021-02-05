Liberals Hate Freedom - Free Speech & Thought

“The most difficult subjects can be explained to the most slow-witted man if he has not formed any idea of them already; but the simplest thing cannot be made clear to the most intelligent man if he is firmly persuaded that he knows already, without a shadow of a doubt, what is laid before him.” — Leo Tolstoy, The Kingdom of God is Within You (1894).It’s not hard to find people who are ignorant of other people’s beliefs. All you have to do is watch man-in-the-street interviews. A good portion of the population is ignorant of a whole host of topics. Even students at some very prestigious universities are more familiar with the latest Kardashian event than with what’s happening with ISIS, or is it ISIL or just IS? I doubt that the majority of them would know the distinctions.So it shouldn’t be surprising that Liberals don’t have an accurate picture of what conservatives are generally all about.Trudeau wants to turn back clock on free speechFederal Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault plans to introduce legislation and regulations this year to “protect Canadians online” when using social media.“We intend a comprehensive approach with the tabling of a bill in early 2021 that will apply to the various platforms (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, etc.),” according to a briefing note from his department on “Regulation of Social Media Platforms” to “promote a safer and more inclusive online environment.”“Social media platforms,” it continues, “can … be used to threaten, intimidate, bully and harass people, or used to promote racist, anti-Semitic, Islamophobic, misogynistic and homophobic views that target communities, put people’s safety at risk and undermine Canada’s social cohesion or democracy.”The Trudeau Family’s Multi-Decade Admiration Of ChinaThe Trudeau Family of Quebec— Pierre as patriarch, as well as sons Justin and Alexandre Trudeau— have been surrounded by a teflon wall of public protection for over forty years.This couldn’t have been accomplished without establishment media complicity— in particular, government-funded media “partner,” Canadian Broadcasting Corporation(CBC).We begin at the beginning— the day Pierre Trudeau became prime minister of Canada in the year 1968. It was at this time that a fundamental change in immigration policy occurred— a move to a “points system” approval method for migration to Canada.Canadian Gun Owners Reject Trudeau’s Gun Ban: Anti-Ban Petition Sets Record, Gathers Over 230,000 SignaturesEarlier this year, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a sweeping ban and confiscation plan on over 1,500 commonly used firearms. The good news is that Canadian citizens are fighting back. As Fox News reported, a Parliamentary e-petition to reverse the gun ban (petition number “e-2574”) has closed and been certified with 230,905 signatures, making it the most popular petition ever in Canada by over 55,000 signatures.“We, the undersigned, citizens of Canada, call upon the Prime Minister to immediately scrap his government’s May 1, 2020, Order in Council decision related to confiscating legally owned firearms and instead pass legislation that will target criminals, stop the smuggling of firearms into Canada, go after those who illegally acquire firearms, and apologize to legal firearms owners in Canada,” reads the petition.Follow us on these uncensored platforms