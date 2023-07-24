X22 Report - Ep 3121b-Death Penalty To Women/Child Traffickers,The Lion Is Awake,The Strikes Will Be Hard & Fast

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com
The [DS] is panicking, they realize the people are seeing their system
and they can't stop it, they tried to take back the narrative but this
has failed. The treasonous crimes they committed is now being
exposed.Trump sends message to the [DS], traffickers will be executed.
The lion is awake and the lion is going to show the jackals who the king
of the jungle is, the strike will be hard and fast.
