Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russian 2A42 30mm automatic cannon taking out Ukrainian sniper tower
389 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published a day ago |
Shop now

A moment from 2A42 30mm automatic cannon destroying Ukrainian sniper tower on the Maryinka front, Donetsk region. Finally, snipers are forced out of their comfort zone in a building by Russian troops' automatic cannon fire.

Mirrored - TeleTruth

Keywords
maryinkarussian 2a42 30mm automatic cannonukrainian sniper nest

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket