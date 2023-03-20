Russian 2A42 30mm automatic cannon taking out Ukrainian sniper tower

A moment from 2A42 30mm automatic cannon destroying Ukrainian sniper tower on the Maryinka front, Donetsk region. Finally, snipers are forced out of their comfort zone in a building by Russian troops' automatic cannon fire.
