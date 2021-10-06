Jason Miller: GETTR live streaming beta test this weekend. And brand new G Vision coming up as well

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10/05/2021 Jason Miller talks about GETTR beta public live streaming coming up this weekend across different events including President Trump’s Iowa rally Saturday and the AMPFest 2021. The GETTR CEO also debuts the “G Vision” feature that is coming up, at War Room, Tue. Sept. 5th, 2021.