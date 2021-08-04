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The Fraud_The Lies_The Exposure_The Awakening!
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AUSTRALIAN COVID UPDATE | Qld set for lockdown extension, Army set to patrol Sydney
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8iEa6llcq9c
Local Philippines Government Declares That Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred from Purchasing FOOD
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/08/02/local-philippines-government-declares-that-unvaccinated-people-will-be-barred-from-purchasing-food/
PubChem.
https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/?fbclid=IwAR0cyD0bUMqPgyf5Yl4AFIsAolw3loVC_Om_Osgv3Qo_Kv_vTMm0kdPvq_E#query=covid-19&;tab=patent
La Quinta Columna: ‘98% to 99% of the vaccination vial is graphene oxide’
https://gospelnewsnetwork.org/2021/07/26/la-quinta-columna-98-to-99-of-the-vaccination-vial-is-graphene-oxide/?fbclid=IwAR06amigwma6o0BtG6zeyd6hShAp2Z1ebIxz_SzPfP9S0Ft7xyFsENg-UvI
Public Health Act 2016 (WA) – Instrument of Authorisation – Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) VACCINE – Australian Defence Force]
https://www.wa.gov.au/government/publications/public-health-act-2016-wa-instrument-of-authorisation-authorisation-supply-or-administer-poison-sars-cov-2-covid-19-vaccine-australian-defence-force-no2-2021
CDC to Withdraw Emergency Use Authorization for RT PCR Test Because It Cannot Distinguish Between SARS-CoV-2 and the Flu
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/cdc-to-withdraw-emergency-use-authorization-for-rt-pcr-test-because-it-cannot-distinguish-between-sars-cov-2-and-the-flu/?fbclid=IwAR3HWgJkxhgRispp0hffHR3V8y7ETX_y1EHoRoxKDP8_RuSsVANalC_mCpU
AUSTRALIAN COVID UPDATE | Qld set for lockdown extension, Army set to patrol Sydney
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8iEa6llcq9c
Local Philippines Government Declares That Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred from Purchasing FOOD
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/08/02/local-philippines-government-declares-that-unvaccinated-people-will-be-barred-from-purchasing-food/
PubChem.
https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/?fbclid=IwAR0cyD0bUMqPgyf5Yl4AFIsAolw3loVC_Om_Osgv3Qo_Kv_vTMm0kdPvq_E#query=covid-19&;tab=patent
La Quinta Columna: ‘98% to 99% of the vaccination vial is graphene oxide’
https://gospelnewsnetwork.org/2021/07/26/la-quinta-columna-98-to-99-of-the-vaccination-vial-is-graphene-oxide/?fbclid=IwAR06amigwma6o0BtG6zeyd6hShAp2Z1ebIxz_SzPfP9S0Ft7xyFsENg-UvI
Public Health Act 2016 (WA) – Instrument of Authorisation – Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) VACCINE – Australian Defence Force]
https://www.wa.gov.au/government/publications/public-health-act-2016-wa-instrument-of-authorisation-authorisation-supply-or-administer-poison-sars-cov-2-covid-19-vaccine-australian-defence-force-no2-2021
CDC to Withdraw Emergency Use Authorization for RT PCR Test Because It Cannot Distinguish Between SARS-CoV-2 and the Flu
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/cdc-to-withdraw-emergency-use-authorization-for-rt-pcr-test-because-it-cannot-distinguish-between-sars-cov-2-and-the-flu/?fbclid=IwAR3HWgJkxhgRispp0hffHR3V8y7ETX_y1EHoRoxKDP8_RuSsVANalC_mCpU
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