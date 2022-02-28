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Waken Your Spirit - Trauma and Spirit Recovery Counseling
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10 views • February 28, 2022
The psychopath - devoid of conscience, feelings, empathy. Is it a birth defect in the brain? Caused by childhood conditioning and trauma? When one transhumanist said spirit and soul are all gone (he is related to Schwab) was he speaking of his interior life which is a void and longs for its fulfillment by becoming half machine?
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