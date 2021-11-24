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Star Warrior: Russia Could Shoot Down NATO’s GPS Satellites
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145 views • November 24, 2021
A Russian television news anchorman delivered a chilling warning to NATO. The news presenter calmly stated on live Russian television that the Russian military demonstrated last week its ability to shoot down Western satellites that provide GPS navigation.
Also, Russian President Vladimir Putin gets a jab of Sputnik Light, and then tests a nasal vaccine against coronavirus in the form of a liquid. In other news, US hospitals would rather shut down than hire the unvaccinated.
Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart have these stories and more on this edition of TRUNEWS.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/24/21
Also, Russian President Vladimir Putin gets a jab of Sputnik Light, and then tests a nasal vaccine against coronavirus in the form of a liquid. In other news, US hospitals would rather shut down than hire the unvaccinated.
Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart have these stories and more on this edition of TRUNEWS.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/24/21
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