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American History Textbooks' Lies: Everything Your Teacher Got Wrong - Myths, Education (1995)
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83 views • March 11, 2021
Thanks to Brighteon , FREEDOM to talk , makes it INTERESTING , Invited to visit my , , , [ American History Textbooks' Lies: Everything Your Teacher Got Wrong - Myths, Education (1995) - uploaded By The Film Archives (YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb2EYjrzI6WpNAmPZeihhag ] Tags (here) : myths info education,history textbook lies,the film archive, EXTRA INFO : , AstraZeneca Vaccine - 5 dead and 722 side effects in South Korea
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