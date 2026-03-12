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Virus *WITH NO VACCINE* and no treatment spreading across California, doctors say
The Prisoner
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1153 views • 2 days ago

That's an interesting technique they're using. Create demand for MORE VACCINES! It's gotta be a virus. Never mind the crap they spray in the sky or all those big towers placed all around us.

Sources

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OyCPq9KOOW8

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This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

You can help support Kurgan's coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru

Email me with info or to say hello:

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We have cool T-shirts and mugs!

https://kurganwear.printify.me/category/all/1

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

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