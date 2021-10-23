© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
First Message: STOP Being Permissive!
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • October 23, 2021
Message to the members of the United Federation of Planets (UFP or FUP) who are watching from above everything that is happening on Earth at this time and are still choosing to be permissive. For these members only.
Stop being permissive or you will face the consequences. Everything is connected. What happens on Earth influences you as well - even if not immediately and even if imperceptible. But the consequences will affect you, eventually, one way or the other.
There has been so many interventions on Earth for so long that this has become everyone's issue. Human souls have been tricked into believing a total false reality for many millennia and this is only traumatizing them more, putting them into a vicious, non-ending cycle. They can't break free without our help.
Their perceptions are being controlled by their own old dark creations (tulpas) - created by their collective fears - who became self-aware and took control of the entire planet. They have been feeding off from human pain, suffering and all lower emotions, which makes those creations even more real and powerful.
The suffering here has exceeded the ethical and moral limit - or it is very close to the drawing line - which is defined in higher realms of existence, not defined by you.
Stop being permissive now. Have compassion for the humans. Realize that your old beliefs of karma are outdated and there needs to be more Unity among the races. It's time to put an end to age old wars and help other planets in similar dire of needs.
If you continue being permissive you will collapse the FUP.
The final struggle will collapse all bad things and these events might TAKE the very FUP with it. The Happening will be the collapse of the very Federation of United Planets. This will be part of it. This is what it will be. When the Federation of United Plantes collapses, this will allow a rise of/in Oneness. There is going to be NO organization, NO Federation, it's just going to "BE".
The way things are going, this is the most probable outcome for the highest good of all.
The amount of races/planets that are part of the Federation is so huge and the bureaucracy has become so long and complex, that the Federation is failing to do the very things its creation was based on. The Federation has become ineffective. It is collapsing under its own weight.
The events that are about to happen on Earth are going to have a significant impact on the FUP. Maybe this is going to be the ultimate "domino". And this is a warning. Everything that is not serving the highest good is going to be dissolved. It was decided from "above". But future is not set in stone and the FUP can survive its decay. It just depends on YOU.
The destiny of the Federation depends on you now.
Please, stop being permissive!
-
🔥 Alternative/Backup Channels 🔥
➜ Odysee: https://odysee.com/@MessagesToExtraterrestrials:7
➜ Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sgzXjqTqCvOK/
➜ Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1149511
Stop being permissive or you will face the consequences. Everything is connected. What happens on Earth influences you as well - even if not immediately and even if imperceptible. But the consequences will affect you, eventually, one way or the other.
There has been so many interventions on Earth for so long that this has become everyone's issue. Human souls have been tricked into believing a total false reality for many millennia and this is only traumatizing them more, putting them into a vicious, non-ending cycle. They can't break free without our help.
Their perceptions are being controlled by their own old dark creations (tulpas) - created by their collective fears - who became self-aware and took control of the entire planet. They have been feeding off from human pain, suffering and all lower emotions, which makes those creations even more real and powerful.
The suffering here has exceeded the ethical and moral limit - or it is very close to the drawing line - which is defined in higher realms of existence, not defined by you.
Stop being permissive now. Have compassion for the humans. Realize that your old beliefs of karma are outdated and there needs to be more Unity among the races. It's time to put an end to age old wars and help other planets in similar dire of needs.
If you continue being permissive you will collapse the FUP.
The final struggle will collapse all bad things and these events might TAKE the very FUP with it. The Happening will be the collapse of the very Federation of United Planets. This will be part of it. This is what it will be. When the Federation of United Plantes collapses, this will allow a rise of/in Oneness. There is going to be NO organization, NO Federation, it's just going to "BE".
The way things are going, this is the most probable outcome for the highest good of all.
The amount of races/planets that are part of the Federation is so huge and the bureaucracy has become so long and complex, that the Federation is failing to do the very things its creation was based on. The Federation has become ineffective. It is collapsing under its own weight.
The events that are about to happen on Earth are going to have a significant impact on the FUP. Maybe this is going to be the ultimate "domino". And this is a warning. Everything that is not serving the highest good is going to be dissolved. It was decided from "above". But future is not set in stone and the FUP can survive its decay. It just depends on YOU.
The destiny of the Federation depends on you now.
Please, stop being permissive!
-
🔥 Alternative/Backup Channels 🔥
➜ Odysee: https://odysee.com/@MessagesToExtraterrestrials:7
➜ Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sgzXjqTqCvOK/
➜ Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1149511
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.