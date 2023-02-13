TOYOTA 4 RUNNER: The Ultimate 5th gen Build. Pt 1 of 3 #Toyota #4runner #RFB

In this video I finally walk through the entire build of this 2019 TRD PRO 4 Runner. This truck has gone through 3 phases of build since I bought it in feb. 2022 and this is how it all started.
This is the Ultimate 5th gen 4 runner build. One of a kind.
00:00 start
01:59 intro
02:58 skip intro
