Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Chinese Compromised Fake President Biden Poised To Devastate U.S. With An EMP - Bowne Report
128 views
channel image
SAVING AMERICA
Published 15 hours ago |

The Biden crime family is severely compromised. With the assistance of the mockingbird media they have been able to keep their treasonous activities barely hidden. The public, under a system of learned helplessness, has succumbed to the Stockholm Syndrome built by the establishment. Basically ignoring a potential Chinese weapon floating in U.S. airspace. This dangerous situation has escalated to the point where a sitting U.S. President, in league with the United States greatest enemy, will do anything to save his and his family's own skin. President Joe Biden represents an imminent threat to the safety and national security of the United States.

Keywords
healthcurrent eventspoliticspreppingsurvival

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket