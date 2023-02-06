Chinese Compromised Fake President Biden Poised To Devastate U.S. With An EMP - Bowne Report

The Biden crime family is severely compromised. With the assistance of
the mockingbird media they have been able to keep their treasonous
activities barely hidden. The public, under a system of learned
helplessness, has succumbed to the Stockholm Syndrome built by the
establishment. Basically ignoring a potential Chinese weapon floating in
U.S. airspace. This dangerous situation has escalated to the point
where a sitting U.S. President, in league with the United States
greatest enemy, will do anything to save his and his family's own skin.
President Joe Biden represents an imminent threat to the safety and
national security of the United States.
