The Great Taking: Understanding the Shift in Global Debt | A Deep Dive into Financial Collateral

Jan 2, 2024 PHOENIX

From Nixon taking us off the gold standard in 1971 to the current supercycle of consistently lowering interest rates, Lynette Zang, Chief Market Analyst at ITM Trading, breaks down the intricacies of "The Great Taking." Learn how debt accumulation and central bank actions have led to the greatest wealth transfer in history – "The Great Taking." 📚 Discover the insights from the book that unveils the system's abuse and soaring debt levels. Join the conversation on the impending challenges of 2024 and beyond.





📖 CHAPTERS:





0:00 The Great Taking

7:00 M2

12:46 Dark Cloud Over America

21:25 Wealth Transfer Tool

25:48 Devaluing Peso

28:00 Legal Owners

38:50 Argentina Privatizations





For more than 28 years, Phoenix-based ITM Trading has been a nationally recognized organization for trusted, data-backed research and investor education in the precious metals industry. They strategically assist clients nationwide, specializing in the different functions that physical gold and silver products provide in a diverse portfolio. ITM Trading’s mission is to give investors the knowledge, analysis, and lifetime strategies they require to confidently navigate the intricate monetary policies that restrict economic freedoms. They help build each client a custom portfolio designed to protect and grow their wealth and assets during economic downturns, hyperinflation, and currency resets.





