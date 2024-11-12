BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This Saint News 12/11/2024
DFlirt
DFlirt
26 followers
22 views • 5 months ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


Take everything you see in this episode with a grain of salt. Some stories are obviously true, while others will seem totally false, and some should at least make you think but I just want you to know what I know. First, we'll get into the latest on the Brunson Case at the Supreme Court. And then, have you heard the name Russell J. Gould? He could be running the whole show. Some are saying that Nuremberg 2.0 has already begun. I've also got an update on MedBeds in the queue. According to some, our whole world will soon be on equal footing in terms of money, fairness, and even technology--a Golden Age. And according to others, Trump is just an OP trying to take credit for it. I know that's a lot, but I got a few Top Stores after that before we, as usual fam, end up with the Fun Stuff.


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews


Agents from the Mossad and CIA are posing as popular truth channels, to manipulate you.

https://x.com/davidjsorensen/status/1857943806211142080


For Global Intelligence Agency Updates on X follow @maldivespip

GIA/UNN on Rumble https://rumble.com/c/UNITEDNETWORKNEWS/videos

Keywords
trumpcomedypodcastintelmusicconspiracynurembergclonehybridnesaragolden agebrunsongesaraally carterrussell j gould
