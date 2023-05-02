Create New Account
Michigan Conservative Union: Reining In Big Government
The New American
Published a day ago |

Linda Wildern is chair of the Michigan Conservative Union (MCU), https://michiganconservativeunion.org/ a group that has been “at the forefront of the fight against government’s natural tendency to grow and subvert individual liberty and private property.”

MCU recently held its 2023 Conference entitled “Time for Michigan to Walk Tall.” Linda brings us highlights from its information-packed sessions as well as take-away action plans for restoring liberty. 

You can find MCU online at MichiganConservativeUnion.org. https://michiganconservativeunion.org/

 For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
big governmentmichiganstanding for truthmichigan conservative union

