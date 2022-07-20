BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. John Coleman - The Tavistock Institute: The World's Lies and Propaganda Machine
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10270 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
280 views • July 20, 2022

S y n o p s i s

While Wikipedia defines the Tavistock Institute of Human Behavior as "a charity concerned with group behaviour and organisational behaviour," author John Coleman defines it as the malevolent scourge of the modern world.

How mankind is truly governed, by whom, and to what end is the current running through Coleman's many books and hundreds of white papers. Formerly employed by the British government, and having lived for many years around the world, Coleman explains that successfully planned and implemented, propaganda puts words into our vocabulary, misguided concepts into reality, laws on the books, and starts wars.

"All wars are started by a contrived situation."

"[The Tavistock Institute] was formed to get us into wars. That was their mandate," says Coleman. "Because wars make money. The Institute was financed by the British Royal Family and then by the Rothchilds, who have been involved in funding almost every war; both sides, so they reap a double benefit."

How it started

In 1913, the British Royal Family, jealous of German trade success, wanted to start a war with them. The English public, however, had no quarrel with the Germans, says Coleman. So, two brothers at a place called Wellington House were hired to turn public opinion around, which they did do. Soon enough the British came to believe that Kaiser Wilhelm and the Germans in general, were a vile and despicable people. They were ready for war.

Thus began the work that Tavistock continues today. The brothers had invented a set of insidious, malicious methods that turn minds into mush; that make people utterly controllable; that make them believe lies.

Coleman says Tavistock and its mind-control methods are as alive and well today as they were when President Woodrow Wilson had a dedicated line to the Institute at his White House desk.

Coleman's extensive body of research constitutes a veritable call to arms. Americans have little knowledge of the U.S. Constitution, he is saying, which is why they can be dominated by laws in serious violation of its contents. Coleman's book on abortion rights says there are none, according to our forefathers' document.

In this interview Coleman calls the American people "kind, gentle, and easy to mislead." We gain knowledge of President Wilson's service to the New World Order and his implementation of the Federal Reserve and income taxes. We learn a bit about the history of the Committee of 300 and their opium induced deal-making; truths behind the Kennedy assassination; what really happened with Saddam Hussein and Iraq; his opinions about 9/11. Coleman addresses free energy suppression, media conglomerates as control mechanisms, and how to unshackle ourselves from manipulation and move forward in freedom.

For Part 2 of any of our interviews, subscribe at http://www.veritasradio.com​

in order to support an impartial, uncensored and commercial-free platform.

This is an encore presentation originally broadcast in 2012. Re-broadcast on Veritas Radio in July 2018.

This portion is being provided as a courtesy from Veritas Radio. To listen to more of this exclusive interview proceed to http://www.veritasradio.com​

Web: http://www.VeritasRadio.com​

Mirrored - QR Archive

Keywords
propagandasocial engineeringdr john colemanthe tavistock institute
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The $5,000 Bribe: Trump&#8217;s Desperate Gamble and the Road to Ruin

The $5,000 Bribe: Trump’s Desperate Gamble and the Road to Ruin

Mike Adams
Iceland Summons U.S. Ambassador After Trump&#8217;s Map Post Draws Diplomatic Rebuke

Iceland Summons U.S. Ambassador After Trump’s Map Post Draws Diplomatic Rebuke

Douglas Harrington
Falling birth rates signal deeper crisis in human resilience, not just infertility

Falling birth rates signal deeper crisis in human resilience, not just infertility

Willow Tohi
Amazon Faces Class Action Over Alleged Pregnancy Discrimination in Warehouse Operations

Amazon Faces Class Action Over Alleged Pregnancy Discrimination in Warehouse Operations

Douglas Harrington
Night owls have poorer heart health, study finds

Night owls have poorer heart health, study finds

Laura Harris
Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy