Dr. John Coleman - The Tavistock Institute: The World's Lies and Propaganda Machine

S y n o p s i s

While Wikipedia defines the Tavistock Institute of Human Behavior as "a charity concerned with group behaviour and organisational behaviour," author John Coleman defines it as the malevolent scourge of the modern world.

How mankind is truly governed, by whom, and to what end is the current running through Coleman's many books and hundreds of white papers. Formerly employed by the British government, and having lived for many years around the world, Coleman explains that successfully planned and implemented, propaganda puts words into our vocabulary, misguided concepts into reality, laws on the books, and starts wars.

"All wars are started by a contrived situation."

"[The Tavistock Institute] was formed to get us into wars. That was their mandate," says Coleman. "Because wars make money. The Institute was financed by the British Royal Family and then by the Rothchilds, who have been involved in funding almost every war; both sides, so they reap a double benefit."

How it started

In 1913, the British Royal Family, jealous of German trade success, wanted to start a war with them. The English public, however, had no quarrel with the Germans, says Coleman. So, two brothers at a place called Wellington House were hired to turn public opinion around, which they did do. Soon enough the British came to believe that Kaiser Wilhelm and the Germans in general, were a vile and despicable people. They were ready for war.

Thus began the work that Tavistock continues today. The brothers had invented a set of insidious, malicious methods that turn minds into mush; that make people utterly controllable; that make them believe lies.

Coleman says Tavistock and its mind-control methods are as alive and well today as they were when President Woodrow Wilson had a dedicated line to the Institute at his White House desk.

Coleman's extensive body of research constitutes a veritable call to arms. Americans have little knowledge of the U.S. Constitution, he is saying, which is why they can be dominated by laws in serious violation of its contents. Coleman's book on abortion rights says there are none, according to our forefathers' document.

In this interview Coleman calls the American people "kind, gentle, and easy to mislead." We gain knowledge of President Wilson's service to the New World Order and his implementation of the Federal Reserve and income taxes. We learn a bit about the history of the Committee of 300 and their opium induced deal-making; truths behind the Kennedy assassination; what really happened with Saddam Hussein and Iraq; his opinions about 9/11. Coleman addresses free energy suppression, media conglomerates as control mechanisms, and how to unshackle ourselves from manipulation and move forward in freedom.

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This is an encore presentation originally broadcast in 2012. Re-broadcast on Veritas Radio in July 2018.

This portion is being provided as a courtesy from Veritas Radio. To listen to more of this exclusive interview proceed to http://www.veritasradio.com​



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