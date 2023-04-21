Dark Entities: Who They Are & What They Want From You | EP. 4

Just like how there are good and bad human beings living on Earth, there are also light and dark spiritual beings who live in the non-physical realms. While the positive spiritual beings get a lot of attention, people tend to avoid talking about the negative ones. But it's important to learn about them because they are master manipulators, tricksters and shapeshifters who can impact your physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health in unpleasant ways.

In this episode, I dive into the hearts and souls of dark entities to help you understand who they really are and what they want from you. It's through learning these truths where you can then find ways to outsmart them and protect yourself against them.

𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗣𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗦

00:00 Intro

03:53 Learn to Transmute Darkness Into Light

05:56 What are Entities & 3 Main Types

09:17 Where You Can Encounter Entities

14:24 How Dark Entities Affect Your Body, Mind, Emotions & Soul

19:30 What They Want From You: Inside the Minds & Souls of Dark Entities

21:46 My Encounter with a Demon + What I Learned

25:50 Master Manipulators, Tricksters & Shapeshifters

28:35 How to Remove Entities

30:00 What Attracts Dark Entities to You

37:43 Spiritual Immunity: Protecting Yourself Against Spiritual Pathogens

38:51 Outro

𝗔𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗛𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗘𝗥 𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗪𝗜𝗧𝗛 𝗩𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗜𝗟𝗬𝗡𝗡

This podcast is about seeing the truth to heal. It explores the non-physical realms that make up most of reality to bring awareness to the importance of spiritual health, inner healing and energetics. The purpose is to awaken you to the truth of who you are so you can set yourself free. Episodes touch on soul psychology, consciousness, spirituality, ancient healing arts, natural science and more to open your mind to a whole new world.

You can also listen here:

￫ https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/vickilynnchan

𝗦𝗨𝗣𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗣𝗢𝗗𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗧

• Share, like, comment & subscribe!

• Make a donation ￫ https://donate.stripe.com/5kAbLX7y1cJg4Gk5kk

• Become a Patreon supporter ￫ https://patreon.com/vickilynnchan

𝗔𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗩𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗜𝗟𝗬𝗡𝗡 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗡

VickiLynn is an intuitive sound artist and shamanic healer whose work inspires spiritual growth through the internal unification of dark and light. Her abilities, skills and wisdom comes from the numerous mystical experiences and interdimensional contact she's had, as well as from healing herself from childhood trauma. She shares intuitive light language music and channeled messages encoded with conscious multidimensional sound frequencies. She also shares her knowledge about the non-physical realms in her podcast. All of her work is intended to support people in their healing and awakening journey.

Learn more about her story here ￫ https://vickilynnchan.com/about/

𝗕𝗢𝗢𝗞 𝗔 𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗘 𝗦𝗘𝗦𝗦𝗜𝗢𝗡

For individual spiritual consultation & healing work ￫ https://vickilynnchan.com/services/

𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗥𝗢 & 𝗢𝗨𝗧𝗥𝗢 𝗠𝗨𝗦𝗜𝗖

The song is exclusively created and sung by VickiLynn Chan for this podcast. You can find more of her music at http://youtube.com/@VickiLynnChan.

𝗗𝗜𝗦𝗖𝗟𝗔𝗜𝗠𝗘𝗥

This podcast is for educational purposes only. The information shared is not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease or condition.