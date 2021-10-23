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MAJOR UK GOVERNMENT REPORT PROVES COVID VACCINES ARE BIOWEAPONS
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564 views • October 23, 2021
https://rumble.com/vo4dyx-major-uk-government-report-proves-covid-vaccines-are-bioweapons.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=3
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VmyJLbzH16Tr/
Infowars Greg Reece
Public Health England Covid-19 Vaccine Surveillance Report
(weeks 19 to 38)
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/covid-19-vaccine-surveillance-report
(see doc Vaccine_surveillance_report_-_week_38)
Vaccine_surveillance_report_-_week_38
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1019992/Vaccine_surveillance_report_-_week_38.pdf
https://theexpose.uk/2021/10/20/child-deaths-are-52-percent-higher-since-they-were-offered-the-covid-19-vaccine/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VmyJLbzH16Tr/
Infowars Greg Reece
Public Health England Covid-19 Vaccine Surveillance Report
(weeks 19 to 38)
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/covid-19-vaccine-surveillance-report
(see doc Vaccine_surveillance_report_-_week_38)
Vaccine_surveillance_report_-_week_38
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1019992/Vaccine_surveillance_report_-_week_38.pdf
https://theexpose.uk/2021/10/20/child-deaths-are-52-percent-higher-since-they-were-offered-the-covid-19-vaccine/
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