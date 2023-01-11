Create New Account
White-tailed spider spooks me in my house, Perth, Western Australia MVI_9421-3merged
EK the Urban Yeti
It was about 10.20 in the evening, and I spotted what looked like a white-tailed spider in the laundry, one of my least favourite local spiders, that have a penchant for entering houses. I kill them if they are inside, but due to my filming efforts, it got away. They have a bite that results, often, in serious ulceration.

environmentclimateadaptionwestern australian faunawhite-tailed spiderulcerationlampona cylindratalampona murina

