Joe Rogan slams Media, Biden for 'lying' about the Hunter Laptop Bombshell

High profile podcaster Joe Rogan has lambasted the mainstream media in the US for "ignoring" the Hunter Biden laptop story in the lead-up of the 2020 US presidential election.



Last week when reporting on Hunter Biden's tax woes, the New York Times confirmed the emails found on Hunter Biden's discarded laptop were authentic.



Hunter Biden's laptop has been a source of speculation since the story was first reported in late 2020.



Mere weeks before the 2020 election, the New York Post published an article about a laptop discarded at a computer repair shop in Wilmington, Delaware.



On this laptop were emails that seemed to confirm the president's second son was the recipient of gifts from foreign interests in Ukraine and China.



Despite the possible implications of the story, the New York Post’s report was censored by big tech and much of the mainstream media.



Speaking on his Youtube channel, Mr Rogan said the media is willing to "ignore facts to push" a narrative and let politicians like Joe Biden "lie” about inconvenient facts.

- Cred: SkyNews Australia