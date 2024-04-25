The Russian Attack on the center of Krasnogorovka, posted earlier today

Video of the attack on the center of Krasnogorovka, posted earlier today.
There is also a video of Russian flag in the brick factory in Krasnogorovka, DPR.
The brick factory is in the center of the town, with most of the large buildings surrounding it captured.
Sladkov reports there are still small pockets of resustance in the town.
