Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Russian Attack on the center of Krasnogorovka, posted earlier today
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1024 Subscribers
54 views
Published 21 hours ago

 Video of the attack on the center of Krasnogorovka, posted earlier today.

There is also a video of Russian flag in the brick factory in Krasnogorovka, DPR.

The brick factory is in the center of the town, with most of the large buildings surrounding it captured.

Sladkov reports there are still small pockets of resustance in the town.


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket