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CNN Doctor Finally Admits Masks Don’t Work
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157 views • December 23, 2021
Don't worry liberals, just because one person at CNN admits the truth once, there are plenty of hosts on CNN still willing to lie to you about masks. I am sure CNN will stop as many truthful statements as possible moving forward.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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Video Clips:
40:24 Stinchfield on CNN slip up
https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/Stinchfield
2:56 War room - Dr. Martin Kulldorff of Harvard Medical School says Fauci didn't practice public health at all.
https://rumble.com/vr4m37-covid-would-have-reached-endemic-state-by-now-without-lockdowns.html
4:15 Dr. Martin Kulldorff of Harvard Medical School on why we don't see doctors standing up and speaking the truth in the media.
https://rumble.com/vr4m37-covid-would-have-reached-endemic-state-by-now-without-lockdowns.html
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Get your copy of Trumpworld: Trumpworld.TheNewAmerican.com
Use Promo Code TRUMP25BA for 25% off!
Video Clips:
40:24 Stinchfield on CNN slip up
https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/Stinchfield
2:56 War room - Dr. Martin Kulldorff of Harvard Medical School says Fauci didn't practice public health at all.
https://rumble.com/vr4m37-covid-would-have-reached-endemic-state-by-now-without-lockdowns.html
4:15 Dr. Martin Kulldorff of Harvard Medical School on why we don't see doctors standing up and speaking the truth in the media.
https://rumble.com/vr4m37-covid-would-have-reached-endemic-state-by-now-without-lockdowns.html
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