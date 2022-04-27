Beijing Has 60K Stationed Military Force to Control the Lockdowns as a Cover up for the Vaccine Disaster

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Questions about whether Beijing will be in lockdowns, I can tell you that it’s a 100%. It’s a national wide stress test. It’s their greatest trick to use before the CCP’s economic collapse. When more and more people die from being vaccinated, the CCP will say that it was due to people’s disobedience. It’s the people and the USA’s fault, this is how they are able to transfer the responsibilities and issues to cover up the truth. That’s the essence of this matter.